Hardee’s Offers the Perfect Response to FBI Seizing Mike Lindell’s Phone at Their Restaurant

The fast food franchise Hardee’s tossed the slightest bit of shade at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Wednesday morning, following the FBI allegedly seizing his cellphone at one of their locations. “Now that you know we exist,” the fast food chain tweeted, “you should really try our pillowy biscuits.” On Tuesday night, the pillow tycoon told The Daily Beast of the feds: “They took my phone!” An official with the Denver FBI field office further said: “I can confirm that the FBI was at that location executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge.” Lindell didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Wednesday regarding Hardee’s tweet.