Harlan Crow Gushes About Clarence Thomas’ Mom’s Cooking
JUSTICE WAS SERVED
Billionaire Harlan Crow thinks his financially intimate relationship with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is no big deal, telling The Atlantic on Monday that, in essence, they were just two pals enjoying their bro time. Crow told the outlet the two liked to chat about anodyne topics like sports and the weather. You know, guy stuff. The billionaire conceded that occasionally they delved into work topics but insisted that they never discussed “matters that relate to the judiciary.” As for Thomas’ mother— who lives rent-free in a home purchased by Crow—Crow recalled eating multiple meals at her house and described her cooking as “great.” Asked by Atlantic writer Graeme Wood “whether he had any other financial relationships with Thomas or anyone related to Thomas,” Crow refused to provide an answer.