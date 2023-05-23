CHEAT SHEET
    Harlan Crow Pulls the Constitution Card in Clarence Thomas Gift-Giving Probe

    HUSH-HUSH

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    Clarence Thomas’ billionaire buddy Harlan Crow is refusing to answer the Senate’s questions about his years of gaudy gift-giving to the Supreme Court justice. In fact, his lawyers are arguing that Congress doesn’t have the authority to investigate their relationship at all. “After careful consideration, we do not believe the Committee has the authority to investigate Mr. Crow’s personal friendship with Justice Clarence Thomas,” Crow’s legal team said in a letter Monday to the Senate Judiciary Committee. They also claimed that Congress “is not authorized to conduct an ethics investigation of a Supreme Court Justice” and that trying to regulate the court’s ethics “would be unconstitutional.” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), chairman of the committee, disagrees. “Harlan Crow believes the secrecy of his lavish gifts to Justice Thomas is more important than the reputation of the highest court of law in this land,” Durbin said in a statement. “He is wrong.”

