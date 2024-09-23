Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Fashion collaborations feel like a dime a dozen today. That’s why it takes a special extra something for me to take notice, and let me tell you: Nordstrom’s latest one has been on my mind since it launched.

The drop, which includes nearly 40 items across jewelry and apparel, was made in collaboration with three seriously cool designers represented by Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR)—a New York-based organization that has been advocating for emerging creative talent and giving a platform to Black and Latinx designers since its 2007 launch. Across each item, Harbison, House of Aama, and Megan Renee put their creative spin on wardrobe classics that’ll make your fall fashion a little more enviable.

A ribbed midi dress is an autumnal staple, and Harbison elevates it with statement gold buttons, much like the ones on his red carpet dresses seen on Quinta Brunson and Sophia Bush. House of Aama’s asymmetric cardigan evokes the same cozy but elevated feeling as Megan Renee’s panama hat.

Brandice Daniel, CEO and founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row, says she’s particularly proud of how this capsule brings the whole look together by offering apparel and accessories. Each designer brings their unique vision, she says, be it “Harbison’s bold architectural pieces, House of Aama’s rich storytelling through fashion, or Megan’s fresh take on modern femininity. These aren’t just beautiful designs; they’re rooted in culture and creativity, offering something real and meaningful.”

Daniel chose these designers specifically because of “how they tell our stories, how their work represents the richness of Black culture, and how they fit into the legacy we’re building with Harlem’s Fashion Row. This collaboration is pure power and authenticity,” she says.

Another thing I love about this collaboration is that it makes pieces by these designers more accessible than what they typically retail for, which can be north of $1,000. Prices start at $45 for a graphic tee and go up to $299 for a wool coat, but the majority of items are less than $200. Sizes range from XXS to 2XL and 00 to 18 for women, with S to 2XL available for men.

If you appreciate elegance, clean silhouettes, and the enduring “quiet luxury” trend, this capsule will round out your fall lineup—without breaking the bank. Keep scrolling to shop a few of my favorite pieces from the collection.

