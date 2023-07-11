Family Pleads for Safe Return of Kidnapped 9-Month-Old Baby
‘BRING MY BABY TO ME’
A frantic search is underway for a 9-month-old baby in Alabama who was kidnapped late Monday when someone stole her father’s SUV with her seated in the back. An Amber Alert was issued for Harlow Darby Freeman just before 10 p.m., and the Parrish Police Department announced early Tuesday that the baby still “has yet to be located.” Bethany Smith, the 9-month-old’s mother, took to social media to plead for her daughter’s safe return, writing: “I’m begging you to please bring my baby to me. You can drop the baby off wherever you want, just call me or message me and let me know where she is. No questions asked, I swear.” The family is also offering a $5,000 reward, according to AL.com. Harlow Freeman was last seen wearing a tie-dye onesie with pink shorts, police said. She was seated in her father’s white 2009 Lexus RX350 when he said he got out briefly to quickly run into a friend’s house, only to return and find the vehicle stolen.