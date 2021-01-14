Eccentric Ex-Trump Doctor Who Was Ridiculed for Declaring Him Healthiest President Ever Is Dead

Read it at The New York Times
President Donald Trump’s longtime personal physician, whose photograph became a meme after he infamously declared Trump “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency,” has died at the age of 73. According to The New York Times, Dr. Harold Bornstein died last Friday but his death was only announced Thursday morning in a paid notice to the newspaper. There are no further details about how he died. According to an obituary in the Times, he worked as Trump’s personal physician for 47 years—from 1980 to 2017—but was fired after he confirmed to the press that the president takes hair-growth pills. Bornstein complained that Trump cut off contact with him after the 2017 inauguration, where the doc said he was given terrible seats. In 2018, he claimed to CNN that Trump “dictated” the letter that gushed with praise about the president’s health.