There’s a New Royal GF on the Scene and She’s a Pediatric Nurse

Britain’s most eligible bachelor is off the market.

Peter Phillips, 46, the son of Princess Anne (which makes the king his uncle) took a date to a horse show this weekend, just weeks after his split from long term girlfriend Lindsay Wallace was confirmed.

His new girlfriend, according to reports in the Sun, the Daily Mail and the Telegraph, is Harriet Sperling, reportedly a pediatric nurse. One onlooker told the Sun: “They looked completely smitten and he was grinning from ear to ear. He looked like the cat that got the cream and acted without a care in the world.”

The pair were reportedly spotted strolling hand in hand at the Badminton Horse Trials, and Sperling met Queen Camilla. More importantly, perhaps, the couple also seemed relaxed in the company of Phillips’ two children by his marriage to Autumn Kelly, who he married in 2008 and divorced in 2021.

Phillips, who is 18th in line to the throne, is known for his easy-going manner. Until this relationship was confirmed, he was the only remaining single adult royal male grandchild of the late queen.

The sighting of him with his new date comes just a month after it emerged that he had split from Wallace, 43, a friend of his sister Zara, who he dated for three years and introduced to the royal family and invited to public events including the late queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Royal Ascot, Wimbledon and the Coronation Concert.

Phillips works in sports marketing and does not get money from the royal family.

In an interview in March, he revealed the king was in “good spirits” following his cancer diagnosis.