Harriet Tubman Reference Removed From Website on Underground Railroad

1
Man Arrested After Officers Seize His Seven ‘Emotional Support’ Tigers
THE CAT’S MEOW
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.07.25 2:17PM EDT 
Tiger
Tiger Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Make way for the next Tiger King. A 71-year-old Nevada man was arrested last week after officials found seven tigers in his home that he claimed were “emotional support animals” he “rescued” from none other than Joe Exotic himself. Officers arrested Karl Mitchell when he resisted arrest during a raid on his home. They found seven of the big cats in cages, six of which he got from famous Netflix star Joe Exotic—who is now serving a 21-year jail sentence for trying to murder his rival Carol Baskin. His potential successor, Mitchell, did not have proper permits to own the wild beasts and had been spotted walking the tigers loose in the area and even allowing people to take photos with them. Mitchell, who was later released on bond, said he didn’t need permits because the tigers are his emotional support animals and the public was not in danger. The county has asked Mitchell to relocate the tigers for years. Not only has he refused, but he’s sued them in response and asked for more than $1 million in damages, alleging the county has “intentionally interfered” with their “business and private life” and caused emotional distress.

Read it at USA Today

2
GOP Senator Says Video About Killing Reporter Was a ‘Joke’
NO LAUGHING MATTER
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.07.25 2:23PM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing featuring former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 29, 2023 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing featuring former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin tried to take back his suggestion that politicians can “handle our differences,” with journalists by resorting to shooting and killing one another. Now the staunch Trump loyalist and former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter claims he was just joking. In a video of himself posted to X on Saturday, Mullin stands in a stairway in the U.S. Capitol building and narrates the story of a newspaper columnist, Charles Kincaid, who killed a politician in 1890. At the time, the congressional reporter shot and killed the former Kentucky congressman William Taulbee amidst their ongoing feud. “There’s a lot we could say about reporters and the stories they write, but I bet they would write a lot less false stories±as President Trump says, fake news—if we could still handle our differences that way,” Mullin concluded at the end of the two-minute clip. After his remarks were published by The Oklahoman on Sunday, the GOP senator tried to downplay them in a second tweet. He posted an election map of Oklahoma showing every red county and wrote: “Don’t forget I also JOKED about bringing back caning to settle political disputes.”

Read it at x

3
Jack Schlossberg Says He’s ‘Having a Son’ with Usha Vance
BABYDADDY
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.07.25 10:26AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Jack Schlossberg visits The Empire State Building on September 17, 2024 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Jack Schlossberg visits The Empire State Building on September 17, 2024 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

As per usual, Jack Schlossberg used his social media accounts to troll his followers on Sunday—this time his focus was on the vice president’s wife. In an April 6 post on X, the 32-year-old grandson of John F. Kennedy cheekily announced he is having a baby with Usha Vance. “I’m having a son !! So excited about this,” he wrote. “Cannot wait for the birth of my next child because today was the best day of my life. Out of wedlock , yes. But we might get married.” Briefly after this, he took his joke further on Instagram by posting a picture of JD Vance’s wife seemingly holding a baby with his face roughly cropped over the child’s. “Little Jason and his mom—You never feel like you’re ready to be a parent. Until one day, you become one,” he wrote in the post’s caption. Schlossberg is known for testing the boundaries by posting outlandish perspectives on purpose to make a point on the current state of news and media. He later posted a screengrab of People’s initial reporting of his tweet and wrote in his Instagram post: “The joke is that I’m capable of producing a male heir.”

Read it at X

4
Ryan Adams Has ‘Epileptic Seizure’ After Fans Refuse to Stop Using Flash Photography During Show
MOTION SICKNESS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 04.07.25 1:53PM EDT 
THE VOICE -- "Live Finale" Episode 1419B -- Pictured: Ryan Adams -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
THE VOICE -- "Live Finale" Episode 1419B -- Pictured: Ryan Adams -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Ryan Adams stormed off stage halfway through a chaotic show in Belfast on Saturday, after a fan’s refusal to stop using flash photography allegedly caused him to have an epileptic seizure. The alt-country star, who has epilepsy, had repeatedly asked audience members not to use flashes, and had placed numerous signs around the auditorium saying the same thing. But when audience members continued to ignore his pleas, an enraged Adams shouted: “Stop f---ing flashing, I warned you. You could kill me. I have epilepsy and Meniere’s disease. F--- you, I’m not coming back until you stop flashing,” before throwing his microphone stand to the ground and leaving the stage. Adams returned to the stage nearly half an hour later, and told the crowd he had suffered an “epileptic seizure” backstage. He then continued the rest of the set, which involved several strained interactions with audience members. Towards the end of the show, another fan alleged that a nearby group “actively tried to use flash photography to cause another seizure”. A venue spokesperson said: “Ahead of last night’s performance, the artist’s team requested that flash photography should not be used during the show. This was clearly communicated in advance via signage throughout the venue. The content and delivery of performances are the responsibility of artists.”

Read it at The Independent

5

Harriet Tubman Reference Removed From Website on Underground Railroad

ERASING HISTORY
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.07.25 1:26PM EDT 
TOPSHOT - People walk by a bus with a mural of US abolitionist and former slave Harriet Tubman on it, as they arrive to attend the public viewing for George Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas on June 8, 2020.
TOPSHOT - People walk by a bus with a mural of US abolitionist and former slave Harriet Tubman on it, as they arrive to attend the public viewing for George Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas on June 8, 2020. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The National Park Service (NPS) scrapped a reference to abolitionist Harriet Tubman from its webpage dedicated to the Underground Railroad, The Hill reported. Tubman’s image had been a prominent feature on the page for years. “The Underground Railroad — the resistance to enslavement through escape and flight, through the end of the Civil War — refers to the efforts of enslaved African Americans to gain their freedom by escaping bondage,” the page initially read. Tubman, born into slavery in Maryland, escaped in 1849 and later made numerous trips back to the Eastern Shore to help others find freedom, earning her the title of one of the most famous conductors of the Underground Railroad. The webpage has now been updated, with the prominent photo of Tubman replaced by commemorative postal stamps featuring those who escaped slavery or assisted others. Tubman’s stamp remains part of this new display. However, the introduction of the page now describes the Underground Railroad as “one of the most significant expressions of the American civil rights movement” and emphasizes its role in “bridging divides of race.” Also, the phrase “enslaved African Americans” has been changed to “enslaved workers.”

Read it at The Hill

6
Blondie Drummer Dies at 70 After Battle With Cancer
LEGEND LOST
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Updated 04.07.25 11:30AM EDT 
Published 04.07.25 11:29AM EDT 
Clem Burke of Blondie playing the drums in London
Clem Burke of Blondie playing the drums in London Brian Cooke/Redferns

Blondie drummer Clem Burke has died aged 70 following a private battle with cancer. Burke, from Bayonne, New Jersey, started drumming in the 1960s. He joined Blondie in 1975 and led the group to multiple hits including Plastic Letters and Denis. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. “It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke,” a statement from the band said. “Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Clem’s influence extended far beyond Blondie. His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of.” Burke also played drums for the Ramones for a brief time in 1987, under the name Elvis Ramone.

7
Watch Boris Johnson Get Attacked by an Ostrich: ‘Oh Cripes, F***ing Hell!’
WHOOPSIE
Janna Brancolini
Published 04.07.25 11:20AM EDT 
Boris Johnson speaks at the 2024 Fortune’s Global Forum in New York City
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Fortune Media

Boris Johnson was attacked by an ostrich during a vacation with his wife and three kids in Texas. According to a video shared by the former prime minister’s wife Carrie, it happened while they were driving through a safari park where visitors can feed the animals. Johnson, 60, was sitting in the driver’s seat apparently about to feed the ostrich when the bird leaned its head in the car window and pecked his hand. “Oh cripes, f---ing hell!” he exclaimed as he jerked away. The rest of the family can be heard laughing. The couple share Wilfred, 4, Romy, 3, and Frank, 1. Other photos in Carrie’s Instagram stories show the family feeding deer and goats out the car windows. “Was all going so well…” she captioned the ostrich video before adding it to her grid.

8
A 2,000-Year-Old Gladiator Tomb Has Been Found in Italy
AVE IMPERATOR
Janna Brancolini
Published 04.07.25 10:06AM EDT 
Bones lay at the bottom of a grave excavated near Naples.
OPRINTENDENZA ARCHEOLOGIA BELLE ARTI E PAESAGGIO PER L'AREA METROPOLITANA DI NAPOLI

A 2,000-year-old gladiator tomb has been discovered in a necropolis outside of Naples, Italy. Archaeologists excavating the ancient city of Liternum, in present-day Giugliano in Campania, discovered a cemetery with about 20 graves, according to the regional ministry for archaeology, fine arts and landscape. One of the tombs bears the epitaph of a gladiator carved into a piece of marble. The inscription is a “precious document for understanding the role and memory of these fighters in Roman society,” the ministry said in a statement. Although there were some female gladiators, the tomb appeared to belong to a man. His identity, age and cause of death were not immediately clear. Gladiator battles sometimes went to the death, but more often a heavily wounded fighter would surrender. Thousands of people competed in the public battles starting in about the 3rd century BCE. The Liternum gladiator was buried in a deep rectangular pit carved out of stone, suggesting a link with religious cult practices. There’s evidence gladiator blood was used in religious rituals and was believed to cure serious diseases.

Read it at Daily Mail

9
Trump Puzzled Why People Aren’t Calling His Tariffs a ‘Very Beautiful Thing’
TAKE YOUR MEDICINE
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Published 04.07.25 5:24AM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a "Foreign Trade Barriers" document as he delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C.
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

President Donald Trump appears to have forgotten that beauty is in the eye of the beholder—and is wondering why nobody else is describing his tariffs as a “very beautiful thing.” Trump imposed wide-ranging tariffs on global trading partners last week. The tariffs, described as reciprocal but which were in fact calculated according to the trade gap with various countries, saw markets plunge last week, with U.S. stock futures marked down again after further carnage on Asian and European markets on Monday. Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump claimed Sunday night the measures are “now bringing Tens of Billions of Dollars into the U.S.A.” He said the “problem” of “massive Financial Deficits with China, the European Union, and many others” could only “be cured with TARIFFS.” The president also described the measures as a remedy late on Sunday, saying that “sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.” He wrote: “They [the tariffs] are already in effect, and a beautiful thing to behold. The Surplus with these Countries has grown during the ‘Presidency’ of Sleepy Joe Biden. We are going to reverse it, and reverse it QUICKLY. Some day people will realize that Tariffs, for the United States of America, are a very beautiful thing!”

10
Passenger Busted Over Attempts to Open Emergency Doors During Flight
FLIGHT FROM HELL
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Updated 04.07.25 7:10AM EDT 
Published 04.07.25 6:30AM EDT 
An AirAsia passenger plane takes off.
An AirAsia passenger plane takes off. Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP via Getty Images

A passenger has been charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft and assaulting a member of the cabin crew after attempting to open emergency doors during a flight. Shadi Taiseer Alsaaydeh tried to open the rear emergency doors on an AirAsia X flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Sydney, Australia, on Saturday. The 46-year-old, reported to be a Jordanian government official, was escorted to a seat in the middle of the aircraft where he allegedly attempted to open a second set of emergency doors. Staff and passengers sought to restrain Alsaaydeh leading to a scuffle in which he allegedly choked one of the cabin crew. Australian Federal Police officers met the plane on arrival at Sydney Airport and arrested Alsaaydeh. He was charged in Parramatta Local Court on Sunday with two counts of endangering the aircraft and one count of assault—each offence carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years. The police commander at the airport, Davina Copelin, said: “The actions of this man could have had tragic consequences, and passengers and airplane staff shouldn’t have to put up with unruly, violent, or dangerous behaviour on flights.”

Read it at People

