Harris and Trump Shared an Awkward Debate Commercial Break
‘NO WORDS’
The tension between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris during their first–and likely only–presidential debate Tuesday night was obvious even during commercial breaks, according to pool reporter Sara Cook of CBS News. According to Cook, as soon as the debate cut to commercial, Trump “turned towards the exit, gave a big sigh through closed lips, and walked off stage without looking at Harris.” Harris, meanwhile, immediately began taking notes. “She wrote continuously for the entire first two minutes of the break, occasionally bringing one hand to her chin or brushing hair behind her ear.” She remained focused on reviewing notes for another minute before taking a sip of water and placing her hands in front of her. “Trump walked back onstage 30 seconds before the end of break. He did not look at Harris, she did not look at him. Harris made small adjustments to her collar. Both candidates looked straight ahead until the program restarted. Again, no words were spoken.” In another off-camera moment during a commercial break, “Harris closed her notepad and walked immediately off stage without even glancing at Trump.” Trump, on the other hand, “lingered for about 10 more seconds before slowly making his way off stage.” Shortly before the end of the commercial break, “Trump re-emerged on stage, wrote one thing down on a slip of paper, and closed his pen.” Cook added that seconds later, “Harris came onto the stage and wrote something down on her notepad. They did not even look at each other. Trump looked forward and adjusted his coat and tie. In the entire commercial break, no words were spoken other than the countdown to air time.”