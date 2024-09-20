Harris Attack Ad Ties Trump to ‘Black Nazi’ Mark Robinson

A new Kamala Harris campaign ad paints Donald Trump as a close ally of North Carolina’s “Black Nazi” and “perv” GOP candidate Mark Robinson.

“I think you’re better than Martin Luther King,” the spot shows Trump saying to Robinson, the Tarheel state’s Republican gubernatorial nominee.

Trump endorsed the Republican in March, before the latest bombshell findings. On Thursday, CNN published a story revealing a slew of lewd posts on a pornagraphic website that the outlet tied to Robinson. The North Carolina lieutenant governor denied that the account was his, but CNN found plenty of evidence to the contrary.

Robinson will no longer be attending Trump’s scheduled rally in coastal Wilmington, North Carolina, on Saturday. Robinson has been a constant presence at Trump campaign events in the state, but the new salacious revelations about his past have changed that.

Robinson allegedly wrote that he was a “Black Nazi” and that “slavery is not bad,” saying that he wished the institution would return so he could buy slaves. In another post, the socially conservative politician who has previously referred to “transgenderism” as “filth,” wrote about how much he enjoyed watching transgender porn. He also bragged about being a Peeping Tom, detailing a memory about watching girls in the shower when he was 14 years old.

The Trump campaign has not specifically weighed in on the new allegations against Robinson. The deadline for the nominee to drop out of the race passed on Thursday night.

The Harris campaign’s new ad, entitled “Both Wrong” and first reported by CNN, focuses more on attacking Robinson for his staunch opposition to abortion than on his scandalous personal history.

“We could pass a bill saying you can't have an abortion in North Carolina for any reason,” Robinson says in the spot.

The TV ad will air in North Carolina during local news, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.

“In North Carolina, Donald Trump proudly embraces Mark Robinson and his extremist views on what women can and cannot do with our bodies,” Harris-Walz Campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon wrote in a statement. “Together they would make the harsh reality women face in states like Georgia and North Carolina a nationwide nightmare.”