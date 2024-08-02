Harris Blew Trump’s Fundraising Numbers Out of the Water in July

The Trump campaign revealed they raked in $138.7 million in donations in July—a hefty sum, but behind the $200 million his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris received in the week after announcing her candidacy.

The former president now controls a sizable war chest of $327 million, according to the campaign.

“Spectacular support from Great American Patriots who are donating to our Campaign for President of the United States, and helping out in many other ways,” Trump said in a statement posted on Truth Social. “Much work to be done, but I will always keep fighting for YOU.”

July turned into a significant month for the Trump campaign. The former president survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, accepted the Republican nomination at the convention in Milwaukee, announced a running mate in Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, and found himself running against a new candidate after his previous opponent, President Joe Biden, announced he would suspend his campaign.

However, Trump’s fundraising total for the month still lagged behind the campaign’s peak for this year so far. The former president raked in $141 million in donations in May—including $53 million on the day he was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in a New York court.

The Trump campaign did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

The Harris campaign has not released full numbers for their fundraising totals in July. However, the campaign did reveal that they raised over $200 million in the first week after her candidacy was announced—including $81 million raised within the first 24 hours of her campaign.

Harris reportedly inherited a $96 million war chest from Biden’s campaign shortly after he dropped out of the race.