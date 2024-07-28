Harris Campaign Mocks J.D. Vance With ‘Couch’ Reference
SNEAKY
The Kamala Harris campaign made reference to salacious yet baseless gossip surrounding J.D. Vance that went viral this week suggesting the Republican vice presidential pick had sex with a couch. The rumors went into overdrive after a joke post on X on July 15 when a user claimed to quote Vance’s memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, but later hinted at making it up. The story received more air after a fact-check by the Associated Press reporting it as false was removed from the site, with a spokesperson saying the story “didn’t go through our standard editing process.” The removal birthed more conspiracies, memes and jokes about what really happened. On Saturday, in a post on X highlighting another controversial 2021 comment from Vance in which he claims, “The cat ladies, man. They must be stopped,” the Harris campaign wrote, “JD Vance does not couch his hatred for women.” The line is a clear dig at Vance, who has not commented on the story.