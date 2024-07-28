CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Harris Campaign Mocks J.D. Vance With ‘Couch’ Reference

    SNEAKY

    Matt Young

    Night Editor

    US Senator from Ohio and 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance speaks during a campaign rally at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in Saint Cloud, Minnesota, on July 27, 2024.

    Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images

    The Kamala Harris campaign made reference to salacious yet baseless gossip surrounding J.D. Vance that went viral this week suggesting the Republican vice presidential pick had sex with a couch. The rumors went into overdrive after a joke post on X on July 15 when a user claimed to quote Vance’s memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, but later hinted at making it up. The story received more air after a fact-check by the Associated Press reporting it as false was removed from the site, with a spokesperson saying the story “didn’t go through our standard editing process.” The removal birthed more conspiracies, memes and jokes about what really happened. On Saturday, in a post on X highlighting another controversial 2021 comment from Vance in which he claims, “The cat ladies, man. They must be stopped,” the Harris campaign wrote, “JD Vance does not couch his hatred for women.” The line is a clear dig at Vance, who has not commented on the story.