CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Harris Campaign Rolls Out Line of Doug Emhoff Thirst Trap Merchandise

    THROWBACK

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    A T-shirt with an old photo of Doug Emhoff on it.

    Doug Emhoff/Twitter

    Vice President Kamala Harris wants to show her husband off. The second gentleman announced Thursday that Harris’ newly minted presidential campaign was rolling out a line of merchandise featuring a resurfaced decades-old photo of Doug Emhoff that the internet had spent days thirsting over, including mugs, tank tops, T-shirts and stickers. “Kamala’s campaign team tells me you liked this photo so much they made merch out of it,” Emhoff posted on X, formerly Twitter, along with a link to Harris’ official campaign store. The father-of-two originally posted the photo on X in April of 2020, with the caption “#MeAt20.” In it, a tanned Emhoff sports a baby blue “Laguna Beach” T-shirt, unkept hair, and a five o’clock shadow. After President Joe Biden’s shocking decision to step down from the 2024 presidential ticket and elevate Harris in his stead, the photo of Emhoff went viral, sparking a series of headlines—including one in the American Jewish publication Forward which asked: “Is Doug Emhoff hot? It may matter more than you think.”