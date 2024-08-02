Harris Campaign Rolls Out Line of Doug Emhoff Thirst Trap Merchandise
THROWBACK
Vice President Kamala Harris wants to show her husband off. The second gentleman announced Thursday that Harris’ newly minted presidential campaign was rolling out a line of merchandise featuring a resurfaced decades-old photo of Doug Emhoff that the internet had spent days thirsting over, including mugs, tank tops, T-shirts and stickers. “Kamala’s campaign team tells me you liked this photo so much they made merch out of it,” Emhoff posted on X, formerly Twitter, along with a link to Harris’ official campaign store. The father-of-two originally posted the photo on X in April of 2020, with the caption “#MeAt20.” In it, a tanned Emhoff sports a baby blue “Laguna Beach” T-shirt, unkept hair, and a five o’clock shadow. After President Joe Biden’s shocking decision to step down from the 2024 presidential ticket and elevate Harris in his stead, the photo of Emhoff went viral, sparking a series of headlines—including one in the American Jewish publication Forward which asked: “Is Doug Emhoff hot? It may matter more than you think.”