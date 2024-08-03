Harris Campaign Sends Sassy Birthday Message to J.D. Vance
PARTY POOPER
Kamala Harris’ campaign sent a special note to J.D. Vance on his birthday on Friday. The Ohio senator turned 40 on Aug. 2 and the vice president’s team took the opportunity to highlight his less-than-satisfactory achievements as Trump’s Republican VP pick. “At 78 and 40, Donald Trump and his sidekick, the most unpopular VP pick in American history, are running on an agenda to drag our country backwards, reverse the progress we’ve made, and ensure Americans have fewer freedoms in the next generation than they had in the last,” the campaign posted Friday night on X, adding reference to the controversial agenda, Project 2025. “Voters won’t stand for it, and that’s why they’re already rejecting the Trump-Vance Project 2025 agenda to rip away our freedoms,” the statement said. Trump has denied his involvement with Project 2025. “While we wish JD a happy 40th, the American people will make certain that he celebrates his 41st anywhere but the White House,” the statement concluded.