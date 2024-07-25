Harris Campaign Trolls ‘78-Year-Old Criminal’ Donald Trump After Fox News Appearance

Kamala Harris’ campaign trolled Donald Trump after his appearance on Fox News Thursday morning with a statement attacking his age and criminal conviction.

The Republican gave his two-cents to Fox & Friends on a range of issues over the course of a roughly 30-minute interview, variously describing President Joe Biden as a “problemmed man” and slamming Harris as “real garbage.” Harris for President quickly hit back, releasing a: “Statement on a 78-Year-Old Criminal’s Fox News Appearance.”

“After watching Fox News this morning we only have one question, is Donald Trump ok?” the statement read. It then offered a list of what the statement described as the main “takeaways Trump gave to the American people.”

“Trump praised his Project 2025,” one takeaway read, referring to the Heritage Foundation’s extremely controversial blueprint for a potential second Trump presidency. Other takeaways included “Trump is flustered and lashing out,” “Praised dictators because he wants to be one,” “Trump is clearly worried he made the wrong pick in J.D. Vance,” and “Trump is old and quite weird?”

“This election is about what America we want to live in,” Harris for President Spokesperson James Singer said in a statement. “An erratic Donald Trump offers only chaos, fear, and hate. The dangerous threats of an old man don’t create jobs, protect our rights, or keep us safe. Vice President Kamala Harris offers something different: freedom, lower costs, and opportunity for all.”

In the Fox & Friends interview, Trump did speak about Project 2025, saying “many of the points are fine” while adding that others are “absolutely ridiculous.” He also again tried to distance himself from the transition plan—which calls for a huge expansion of presidential powers and the replacement of nonpartisan civil servants with MAGA loyalists, among other extreme measures—saying it “doesn’t speak for me.”

Trump was also asked if he is still 100 percent behind Vance as his running mate, given that he chose Vance before he knew he would likely be running against Harris who could now pick a running mate of her own specifically to boost her chances of winning a key swing state or demographic in November.

Trump said Vance is “fantastic” and said he thought Harris “was probably going to happen anyway.” “I knew there was a palace coup going on,” he said referring to Democrats’ efforts to convince Biden to drop out of the race. He added that Vance is “doing a great job” and has been “very well received.”

He did also make reference to authoritarian leaders while condemning protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, saying those who desecrate the American flag should be given a year in jail.

“Putin and President Xi of China, all over the world they’re watching this,” Trump said. “Kim Jong Un, he looks at us like we are a bunch of babies. They see that—that wouldn’t happen in their countries, it’s impossible for that to happen in their country.”