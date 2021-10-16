CHEAT SHEET
1 Cop Killed, 2 Wounded in Ambush at Texas Bar
One Harris County, Texas, deputy was killed and two others were wounded while working security at a Houston bar—a shooting that authorities called an “ambush.” Investigators believe the officers were looking into a possible robbery at the site when the gunman “came out of nowhere” and opened fire. According to the Houston Police Department’s Executive Assistant Chief James Jones, police have detained a person of interest. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman called it one of the “toughest things [he’s] done in [his] career” and expressed his hope for “swift and quick justice.”