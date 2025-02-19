Harris Follows Biden to Hollywood as She Signs With Talent Agency
Kamala Harris has followed her former boss to Hollywood after signing with a talent agency. A spokesperson for Creative Artists Agency, a talent and sports agency based in Los Angeles, confirmed the move and stated that Harris' new venture will be mainly based on speaking engagements and publishing opportunities. Harris has published two books, The Truths We Hold: An American Journey in 2019, and Smart on Crime: A Career Prosecutor’s Plan to Make Us Safer ten years before. “CAA will work closely with Harris on her post-White House initiatives, creating strategic opportunities that expand her platform in support of the issues she has championed throughout decades-long career in public service,” the agency, that also has Biden on its books, announced. Biden, who was represented by the agency from 2017 to 2020, resigned with them early this month. BBC reported that CAA also has ties to former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.
