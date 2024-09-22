CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Harris Has $100M Advantage Over Trump for Final Weeks

    MONEYMAKER

    Sean Craig

    US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris gives a thumbs up as she walks to board Air Force Two upon departure from Pittsburgh International Airport in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 9, 2024.

    MANDEL NGAN/GETTY IMAGES

    Vice President Kamala Harris raised four times as much cash as former president Donald Trump in August and is headed into the presidential campaign’s final stretch with a huge cash advantage. The Harris campaign raised $189 million last month, dwarfing the $44 million brought in by the Trump campaign. In fact, Harris’ campaign on its own raised more money than the combined $130 million raised by the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and their other related committees. Combined Democratic efforts raised $361 million. Harris and the Democratic National Committee also used the enthusiasm-fueled cash advantage to spend a whopping $258 million in August, while Trump and the RNC spent just $121 million. But even with that spending disparity, Harris is still in a better position than Trump as Election Day approaches. Heading into the final weeks of the campaign, Harris had a $404 million war chest to end August, giving her a major advantage over the $295 million cash on hand for Trump.

    Read it at CNBC