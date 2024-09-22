Harris Has $100M Advantage Over Trump for Final Weeks
MONEYMAKER
Vice President Kamala Harris raised four times as much cash as former president Donald Trump in August and is headed into the presidential campaign’s final stretch with a huge cash advantage. The Harris campaign raised $189 million last month, dwarfing the $44 million brought in by the Trump campaign. In fact, Harris’ campaign on its own raised more money than the combined $130 million raised by the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and their other related committees. Combined Democratic efforts raised $361 million. Harris and the Democratic National Committee also used the enthusiasm-fueled cash advantage to spend a whopping $258 million in August, while Trump and the RNC spent just $121 million. But even with that spending disparity, Harris is still in a better position than Trump as Election Day approaches. Heading into the final weeks of the campaign, Harris had a $404 million war chest to end August, giving her a major advantage over the $295 million cash on hand for Trump.