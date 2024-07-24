Harris Made 100 Calls in 10 Hours to Save The Party: Report
MASTERFUL GAMBIT
Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly made 100 calls in 10 hours with top Democrats, congressional leaders and her potential rivals after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race on Sunday, according to a report from The New York Times. Harris and her advisers huddled in an all-hands-on-deck meeting Sunday morning after Biden informed her he was going to drop out later that day. At 1:46 p.m.—the minute Biden’s announcement went public—Harris’ primed staff pounced and began their campaign to get the party in line behind her. “I wasn’t going to let this day go by without you hearing from me,” Harris repeatedly said on calls with lawmakers, colleagues and the like, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times. Howard Dean, former chair of the DNC, described the 48-hour blitz campaign as “a very well-orchestrated cascade,” adding, “I have to confess I am surprised myself how fast this has gone.” Within the two-week period since the June 28 debate, the president had only made 20 calls, according to The New York Times.