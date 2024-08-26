Harris Raised Record $540 Million Since July, Campaign Says
BIG BUCKS
Kamala Harris has raised over $540 million in donations since starting her campaign in July, the Democratic nominee’s campaign said in a memo on Sunday, citing it as a “record for any campaign in history.” The Harris-Walz campaign raised about $82 million of that sum during the Democratic National Convention last week, campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa confirmed in a post on Twitter. Donations hit the $500 million mark shortly before the vice president’s acceptance speech on Thursday, campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon reported in the memo. “Immediately after her speech, we saw our best fundraising hour since launch day,” O’Malley Dillon wrote. Previously, the campaign reported a record-breaking $81 million in donations in the 24 hours after Harris declared her candidacy. The campaign estimated about one third of the donations during the Chicago conference came from first-time donors. About two-thirds of those first-time donors were women, and the most common listed occupations were “teacher” and “nurse.”