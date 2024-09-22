Harris Says Trump ‘Looking for an Excuse to Avoid’ Second Debate
ROUND TWO
Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday again called on her Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, to participate in another debate before the election in November. Just a day earlier, Trump suggested that it was “too late” to hold another debate. “My opponent seems to be looking for an excuse to avoid when he should accept,” Harris said at a fundraiser on Wall Street in Manhattan’s Financial District on Sunday, The Washington Post reported. “I feel very strongly that we owe it to the American people and to the voters to meet once more before Election Day and continue the conversation.” On Saturday, Harris accepted an invitation to participate in a debate hosted by CNN on October 23. But Trump has so far rejected the idea of another matchup. Immediately after the first debate with Harris, Trump declared himself the winner and expressed reluctance to meet the Democratic nominee again on the debate stage. “When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH,’” the former president wrote in a post on Truth Social.