Harris Secures Enough Delegates To Clinch Democratic Nomination

Vice President Kamala Harris has secured verbal agreements from enough delegates to win the nomination, according to a survey conducted by the Associated Press.

By Monday night, Harris secured 2,668 delegates at the Democratic National Convention in August. Only 56 delegates remain uncommitted, according to the informal count.

The announcement came after dozens of state delegations began endorsing the vice president on Monday, pushing her expected delegate count far ahead of the 1,976 needed to secure the nomination.

However, these delegates are not locked-in to voting for Harris, and formal voting for the Democratic nominee will not take place until August 1.

“When I announced my campaign for President, I said I intended to go out and earn this nomination. Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee,” Harris said in a statement posted by her campaign on Monday night.

“I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon.”