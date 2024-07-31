Harris Taunts Trump as ‘Just Plain Weird’ at Star-Studded Atlanta Rally

Vice President Kamala Harris told an Atlanta crowd Tuesday that the Republican presidential ticket is “just plain weird,” and challenged Donald Trump to deliver his criticisms directly during a debate after he suggested that he will not attend their bout scheduled for September.

Noting that fewer than 100 days remain until Election Day, Harris said that the momentum in the race is shifting—a sentiment that recent polls seem to reflect. Trump, she added, is feeling it.

“Last week, you may have seen he pulled out of the debate in September that he had previously agreed to,” Harris said, referring to the matchup that was originally scheduled to be the second of Trump’s debates against President Joe Biden.

In announcing his withdrawal, Trump blamed “the continued political chaos” in the Democratic Party. Harris responded Monday that she will be on that stage Sept. 10, regardless of Trump’s plans.

“Here’s the funny thing about that. So he won’t debate, but he and his running mate sure seem to have a lot to say about me. And by the way: Don’t you find some of their stuff to be just plain weird?” Harris continued, deploying what has emerged as a popular Democratic characterization of Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH).

The vice president also highlighted “Donald Trump’s extreme abortion ban” as one example.

“Well, Donald. I do hope you’ll reconsider to meet me on a debate stage, because as the saying goes: If you’ve got something to say, say it to my face,” she challenged, to a hearty applause.

It’s only been nine days since she launched her bid for the presidency, but Harris’ stump speech already has the air of a well-rehearsed set.

She deployed a number of her fan-favorite lines, including one about her past career as a prosecutor who put away sexual predators, con artists and cheats. “So believe me when I say, I know Donald Trump’s type.”

The crowd responded by chanting “lock him up,” which prompted a grin from Harris.

The rally itself was held in Fulton County, Georgia, the site of an ongoing criminal case against Trump and more than a dozen of his allies for their alleged efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

There, the vice president had the benefit of star power, having been introduced by rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo. Harris alluded to the event’s A-list lineup, at one point quoting one of the Migos frontman’s lyrics to criticize the former president’s record.

“Donald Trump has been talking a big game about securing our border,” Harris told the crowd. “But as my friend Quavo would say, he does not walk it like he talks it.”