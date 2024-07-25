Harris Taunts Trump for ‘Backpedaling’ on Debate Promise: ‘Let’s Go’

Vice President Kamala Harris slammed Donald Trump on Thursday for “backpedaling” on an agreement to debate her.

The former president and 2024 GOP nominee “previously agreed upon a September 10th debate,” Harris said hours after a glowing reception at an American Federation of Teachers event. “He agreed to that previously; it now appears he’s backpedaling. But I’m ready. And I think that voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on a debate stage. And so I’m ready. Let’s go.”

The vice president made the comments as she returned to Washington, D.C., for a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She soon reiterated the attack on X.

Before President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the race following a disastrous debate performance, the two men had been scheduled for another face-off on Sept. 10.

Trump told reporters earlier this week that he had not made any agreements with Harris, but would be willing to debate her multiple times.

The apprehension Harris appeared to hone in on, however, concerned the network where the presidential candidates were supposed to appear.

“I’m not thrilled with ABC,” Trump said. “I guess they committed but I have at least equal say, and I don’t like the idea of ABC.”

At 59, Harris is likely to be a much more formidable opponent on the debate stage than Biden was. She was declared the winner in 2020 of her vice presidential debate against former Vice President Mike Pence; and as a former prosecutor, she showed off her star power years ago when she questioned big names like now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Trump previously called her “extraordinarily nasty” for that particular grilling.)

Trump’s team has confirmed that the two candidates will meet in front of the American public, though it remains to be seen exactly when and on what platform.

“A debate will happen,” Trump spokesperson Jason Miller told Axios Thursday morning. “I’m not sure it will be ABC.”