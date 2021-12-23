Crazed Mom Charged for Throwing Bleach in 6th Grader’s Face, Punching Her Mom
MAMA BEAR
A Harrisburg, Pennsylvania mom was arrested Monday for allegedly throwing bleach in the face of an 11-year-old girl who was fighting with her daughter. Penn Live reported that the attack seemed to be coordinated by the mother, Marlaina Lucus, and her daughter. It began as the victim left school and was approached by Lucas’ pugnacious child, who, school officials were apt to note, hadn’t even attended school that day. As a brawl unfolded, Lucus jumped into intervene—not by stopping the fight but by allegedly pouring bleach from a water bottle into the face of her child’s opponent. When the victim’s mother also intervened, Lucus punched her in the face, police said. Penn Live Patriot News reported that school officials found the incident to be “very upsetting” and the superintendent claimed, “We will impose the most serious actions possible under the disciplinary code.” Lucus is reported to have spent a night in jail and faces a felony charge.