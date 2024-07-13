Harrison Butker Fires Back at Serena Williams After She Roasted Him
‘OPPORTUNITY TO DISINVITE’
Harrison Butker has responded to Serena Williams’ jab at Thursday night’s ESPY awards, accusing her of not being inclusive enough of people with differing points of view. Williams appeared on stage alongside her sister, Venus, and Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson. Venus called on sports fans to watch “women’s sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports.” “Except you Harrison Butker. We don’t need you,” Serena said, looking straight into the camera and attempting to hold back her laugh. “At all. Like, ever,” Brunson added. Butker has since defended himself after the viral moment. “I thought Mrs. Williams was a great host and applaud her for using her platform to express her beliefs on a variety of topics,” the Kansas City Chiefs kicker told NBC News. “Sports are supposed to be the great unifier and at an event dedicated to celebrating a diverse group of men and women who have accomplished great feats, she used it as an opportunity to disinvite those with whom she disagrees with from supporting fellow athletes.” Butker stirred up controversy during Benedictine College’s commencement ceremony in May when he suggested women embrace being a “homemaker”.