Harrison Ford Has ‘Never Seen’ His Most Critically Panned Project
Harrison Ford, who made his career as Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise, revealed that he’s “never seen” 1978’s Star Wars Holiday Special. In an interview with Variety, Ford was quizzed on if he remembered some of his iconic lines from the renowned sci-fi series. The video shows Ford repeating the line, “Will you look at Lumpy? He’s sure grown, huh” before visibly cringing and shuddering. But Ford does guess correctly. “I’ve never seen it, which explains it. I was there though,” the actor said. The Star Wars Holiday Special, which was rushed into production after the massive success of 1977’s A New Hope, sits at just 25% on Rotten Tomatoes. “Star Wars was really good for me,” Ford admitted. The Variety interview also revealed the revelation that 83-year-old Ford, who received his first Emmy nomination this year for the Apple TV+ television show Shrinking, has no plans to ever retire from acting. “That’s one of the things I thought was attractive about the job of an actor,” he said, “was that they need old people, too, to play old people’s parts.”