Missouri High School Teacher Fired for Using Racial Slur, Inappropriate Comments
A Missouri high school teacher got the boot Thursday after an investigation found he used a racial slur and made inappropriate comments toward students. John Magoffin, a science teacher at Harrisonville High School, was placed on administrative leave in April after a student reported he used the n-word. The school district then launched an investigation, hearing from different students in Magoffin's classes. One Black student said he made dismissive remarks toward Black students, including saying women wore leggings solely for sexual appeal and that he would never support the Black Lives Matter movement. She also claimed Magoffin had an obsession with her hair, according to The Kansas City Star. Another said he referred to Martin Luther King Jr. Day as “Black privilege day,” dismissing the idea of racism. Magoffin denied the usage of the full n-word and claimed to have never used the term “Black privilege day.”
Six students spoke at a public hearing in the investigation last month, addressing other claims of inappropriate comments. After deliberations Wednesday, the school district announced his firing Thursday.