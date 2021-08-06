Chilling Video Shows Woman Casually Shoot Victim on Crowded Brooklyn Street
‘executed’
A disturbing video shows a blonde woman walking up and gunning down another woman on a busy Brooklyn street Wednesday. Delia Johnson, 42, was killed when the woman got out of her white SUV, purse in hand, as Johnson engaged in conversation with people blocks away from her home. The shooter then approached Johnson and repeatedly shot her in the head and torso. She then calmly walked back into her SUV, parked with its hazard lights on, as the crowd ran in fear, per the video obtained by local outlets. A family member told the New York Daily News the assailant may have followed Johnson from a funeral earlier in the day for a neighborhood resident. “It was horrible,” Mathis Johnson, 47, said. “That lady executed my sister.”
The incident was part of a string of violence in New York City this week, with 10 people shot between Wednesday and Thursday.