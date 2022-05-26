As questions mount over the police response to the shooting rampage in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children dead, footage has surfaced showing desperate parents pleading with police officers outside the school to take action as the massacre was unfolding inside.

The video, filmed by a nearby resident outside Robb Elementary School and verified by The Washington Post, was taken at 11:54 a.m.—after 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos had entered the school and barricaded himself in a classroom before opening fire on kids and teachers.

“These cops are right here. Bro, there’s a [expletive] shooting at the school and these [expletive] cops are telling everybody to leave, dude, while everybody’s here trying to pick up their [expletive] kids,” the man filming the video can be heard saying.

The kids “are all in there and the cops ain’t doing [expletive] but standing outside,” he says moments later, before adding, “You know that there are kids, right? They’re little kids, they don’t know how to defend themselves.”

Law enforcement officials said a 911 call first came in at 11:32 a.m. about an armed man who had crashed his truck and was running towards the school. An armed officer for the school district unsuccessfully tried to stop him, and two Uvalde police officers were also shot when they encountered him, officials said.

Texas Department of Public Safety director Steven McCraw said Wednesday that Ramos spent about an hour barricaded in the fourth-grade classroom before tactical units stormed the room and killed Ramos. Uvalde police said Ramos was “in custody” at 1:06 p.m.

Witnesses told the Associated Press they saw several police officers standing around outside the school even as the shooting was underway.

“There were five or six of [us] fathers, hearing the gunshots, and [police officers] were telling us to move back,” Javier Cazares, the father of one of the children killed, told the Post.

“We didn’t care about us. We wanted to storm the building. We were saying, ‘Let’s go,’ because that is how worried we were, and we wanted to get our babies out,” Cazares said.

The harrowing video from the scene seems to make the police response all the more baffling.

Distraught parents can be seen literally collapsing into themselves and wailing in anguish as officers refused to answer their pleas to go inside the building.

After one officer reassures them, “We’re taking care of it,” a crowd of angry parents yells that the gunman “isn’t dead yet.”

Multiple parents can be seen trying to break through the police cordon to reach their children, only to be held back by cops or relatives. Police officers’ matter-of-fact reassurances to parents are drowned out by piercing, agonized screams that sound more animal than human.

At one point, apparently at the end of the siege, a woman can be heard apparently screaming, “That’s how long y’all took?! That’s how long y’all took?!” while the children were inside “dying.”

The fate of the kids inside would not be known until later that day, when a tactical unit finally got a master key from the principal to enter the room, which had reportedly been tough to penetrate due to its steel door and cinder block construction. Ramos fired on officers as they entered but one officer fro the Border Patrol’s tactical unit finally took the gunman down, officials said.

By that time, 19 children and two teachers were dead.

Amid frustrations with the amount of time it took police to reach the children, Texas DPS spokesperson Lt. Christopher Olivarez said that authorities were still piecing together “every single timeline.”

“I can tell you right now, as a father myself, I would want to go in too, but it’s a volatile situation,” Olivarez told CNN on Thursday. “We have an active shooter situation, we’re trying to preserve any further loss of life, and as much as they want to go into that school, we cannot have individuals go into that school especially if they’re not armed.”