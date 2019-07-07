What A Cutie

Harry and Meghan Christening Pictures Land, But Awkward William and Kate Images Reignite Those Feud Rumors

Now the godparent name game begins. Plus, new Princess Haya rumors, Kate’s white Wimbledon dress, and how the queen confronted intruder Michael Fagan in Buckingham Palace in 1982.

Tom Sykes

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

REUTERS

Happy families

After a private christening ceremony with just 25 guests in Windsor on Saturday, two gorgeous pictures of baby Archie were posted to Instagram by his proud parents, showing just how ludicrous the futile attempts of the British press to bully and harass Harry and Meghan into inviting cameras into the ceremony really were.