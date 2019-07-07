Harry and Meghan Christening Pictures Land, But Awkward William and Kate Images Reignite Those Feud Rumors

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Happy families

After a private christening ceremony with just 25 guests in Windsor on Saturday, two gorgeous pictures of baby Archie were posted to Instagram by his proud parents, showing just how ludicrous the futile attempts of the British press to bully and harass Harry and Meghan into inviting cameras into the ceremony really were.