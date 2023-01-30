Harry and Meghan Gave $3 Million to Charity, and Built a Play Park in Uvalde, Texas

Read it at Archewell
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation delivered a stunning rebuff to their critics Monday by announcing it had raised $13 million and distributed $3 million to good causes. In an “impact report,” Archewell said the projects it had donated to included a play park in Uvalde, Texas. Meghan visited the town after the horrific school shooting there. Archewell said it also helped procure 12.6 million COVID vaccines in partnership with Global Citizen, helped rescue over 7,400 people from Afghanistan in partnership with Human First Coalition and provided 50,000 meals through a partnership with World Central Kitchen.