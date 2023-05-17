CHEAT SHEET
Harry and Meghan in Security Scare as Stalker Arrested at Their Home
A stalker has been arrested at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California home, TMZ reports. The outlet says that a man was arrested at around 2 a.m. Monday morning, after a call was made by “security staffers at Harry and Meghan’s Montecito mansion.” TMZ says that 29-year-old Kevin Garcia Valdovinos “was placed under citizen’s arrest by Harry and Meghan’s security at the entrance to the property. Once cops arrived, they took him into custody and booked him for misdemeanor stalking. Valdovinos was later released on $2,500 bail.” The couple was in New York on Tuesday night to collect an award for Meghan.