Harry and Meghan Make First Joint Public Appearance Since Quitting Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first joint appearance since they stepped back from their roles as official working members of the royal family.

Of her return to the Big Apple, Meghan was heard to declare: “It’s wonderful to be back.”

The couple visited the observation deck at One World Trade with New York mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor of New York Kathy Hochul, shortly before 8:45am this morning.

The couple’s visit came just weeks after the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The couple are in New York this weekend to support the Global Citizen Live event, which aims to urge world leaders to share vaccines with poorer countries.

They were dressed in sober colours for today’s brief event, with Harry wearing a suit and tie. Meghan had her hair tied back and wore a high necked top and dark pants.

The couple wore face masks as they entered the observation deck accompanied by a small team, but these were removed for a brief photocall.

After photographs were taken, the couple were whisked away from the observation deck without taking any questions, re-emerging at the Reflecting Pools memorial to the 9/11 dead. After a few quiet moments at the memorial, the couple made their way into the 9/11 museum, where they spent around half an hour.

Reports say the couple were due at 50 UN Plaza in Midtown East at 1 p.m., with rumors abounding that they were due to call on U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.