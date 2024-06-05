Harry and Meghan Not Invited to Trooping the Color—Again

CHEAT SHEET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be attending the Trooping the Colour for a second year in a row, according to People. The couple did not receive an invite to the June 15 celebration, which marks the birth of the British monarchy. The last time the two attended was in 2022 but they didn’t join the rest of the royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace where they traditionally would have. The duke and duchess instead sat with non-royals to watch the proceedings. Prince Harry attended the 10th Invictus games in May, but did not meet with his father, King Charles, who apparently had a “full schedule.” The two did meet in February upon Charles’ cancer diagnosis, according to People.