Harry and Meghan’s Hometown of Montecito Evacuated Amid Storms

Torrential rainfall caused by a slew of severe storms prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders for a number of southern California communities Monday, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s adopted hometown of Montecito. “Leave now!” a succinct message on the fire district website reads. A shelter-in-place order was also given for neighboring communities across Santa Barbara County, which were also scarred by recent wildfires. The Duke of Sussex has courted headlines in recent days with a spate of bombshell interviews ahead of the widely anticipated release of his memoir, Spare, which is set to be released Tuesday.