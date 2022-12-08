Harry and Meghan Netflix Doc Shows Tears in Bid to Fight Royal ‘Misinformation’

Prince Harry says in his Netflix documentary that a friend suggested he and Meghan Markle make the series to counter “misinformation” about their departure from frontline royal duties.

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan dropped early Thursday as anxiety has mounted in the British monarchy about what new allegations the Sussexes will make against the institution.

But the show also covers how Meghan and Harry met and fell in love. In the first episode, Harry reveals that he met Meghan “over Instagram.” “I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat.”

One of Meghan’s friends, Lindsay Jill Roth, says that in the summer of 2016, when she met Harry, Meghan had a number of “different trips planned” and she was “just going to be free.”

Meghan says, “I was really intent on being single,” adding that she only aimed to have “fun girl time.”

“I had my career, I had my path… and then came H. I Mean he literally… talk about a plot twist,” says Meghan. She adds that a friend of hers offered to introduce her to another single friend. When Meghan asked who it was, the friend replied: “It’s Prince Haz.”

Meghan has previously said she didn’t Google Harry before meeting him, and reiterates that in the show. However she says that she asked for access to his social feed, and says, “That’s your homework. Let me see what they’re about in their feed… Not what someone else says about them but what they are putting out about themselves.”

Trailers for the series saw Harry lamenting the “pain and suffering of women” marrying into the royal family along with clips of his late mother, Princess Diana, being hounded by photographers. “I was terrified,” Harry says. “I didn’t want history to repeat itself.” He also accused his family of playing a “dirty game” through leaking and planting stories in the press.

The clips also showed a tearful Meghan spliced in with shots of frenzied paparazzi. “I realized: ‘They’re never going to protect you,’” Meghan says.