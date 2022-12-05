‘Harry & Meghan’ Trailer Paparazzi Picture Isn’t Quite What It Seems
POTSHOT
A picture used in the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming bombshell docuseries shows a crowd of photographers jostling to get the perfect shot—but you can’t see who or what they’re photographing. According to The Sun, that’s because the image shows photographers taking pictures at a Harry Potter movie premiere that happened years before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex even met. In the trailer for Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry can be heard saying in a voice-over after the photo is shown: “I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” giving the impression that the picture illustrates the intense media scrutiny the couple have undoubtedly faced for years. A Sun photographer who attended the July 2011 premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two said no members of the royal family were at the event. “I don’t imagine Harry would have realized, but Netflix have been careless here as it weakens Harry’s comment about protecting his family,” royal expert Ingrid Seward said. “This fake picture weakens his point.”