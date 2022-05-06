Harry and Meghan Not Invited to Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace Balcony Celebration
COSTS OF THE CROWN
Queen Elizabeth II will spend a weekend next month celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, but not every son or grandson will be on the Buckingham Palace balcony to commemorate her reign. Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, and the disgraced Prince Andrew will not stand alongside the Queen for the Trooping the Color parade, Sky News confirmed. The service will be limited to those carrying out official royal duties, including Princes Charles, William, and Edward. Harry and Meghan, who abdicated their royal duties and titles in 2020 before moving to the U.S., will instead attend other celebrations for the monarch’s 70th year. “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children." Andrew was stripped of his titles after he was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged he raped her while he associated with Jeffrey Epstein. The young couple have had a strained relationship with the crown since their departure, though they did arrange a secret visit with the Queen last month at Windsor Castle.