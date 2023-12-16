Harry and Meghan Release 2023 Holiday Card
A ROYAL GREETING!
Harry and Meghan wish you happy holidays! The Duke and Duchess sent out their yearly Christmas card featuring a picture of them clapping at the Invictus Games and the message “On behalf of the office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very happy holiday season. Thanks for all the support in 2023!” The card came a week after the royal family’s Christmas card and Kate and William’s cards were released. The online version of Harry and Meghan’s card also links to a reel of their volunteer work and the Archewell Foundation’s impact report. Similar reels have traditionally not been released until January, prompting speculation over an alleged scandal between the Duchess and William Morris Endeavor agency with rumors that the agency wants to drop her after Omid Scobie's book, Endgame.