Alleged close ties between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the Biden family were under fresh scrutiny Tuesday after it emerged that Harry and Meghan’s charitable vehicle gave $250,000 to Joe Biden’s daughter’s charity in 2023.

The huge sum of cash given to social worker Ashley Biden’s Women’s Wellness (Spa)ce in Philadelphia was the biggest single grant made by the couple’s Archewell Foundation last year, according to a newly filed tax return.

In their glossy annual impact report, the foundation said that Biden’s project, which helps women in need, was “a trauma-informed wellness center for women in north Philadelphia” which “aims to offer a safe haven and community for women impacted by trauma, providing resources such as nutritious food, exercise, meditation, and therapeutic interventions.”

The Biden Administration has been accused of protecting Harry and Meghan by not fulfilling a Freedom of Information request to release the duke’s immigration records submitted by the Heritage Foundation. The Heritage Foundation is the right-wing think tank which authored the controversial Project 2025 document. A federal judge ruled in September that Harry was entitled to privacy in the matter and his paperwork should not be released.

However, the new revelation will do little to quieten chatter in the right-wing blogosphere that the Sussexes and Bidens are inappropriately close, with Jill Biden having been a vocal cheerleader for Harry’s Invictus Games. In September 2021, Jill Biden hosted an online Invictus Games event with Harry.