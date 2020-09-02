Harry and Meghan Sign Multi-Year Netflix Deal for Undisclosed Amount
Sussexes Go to Hollywood
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, formerly Meghan Markle of Suits fame, have taken one step further in her return to Hollywood with husband Prince Harry. On Wednesday, the couple announced they had signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to make “impactful content that inspires action.” The deal comes six months after the couple quit the royal family and, following emotionally charged negotiations with Queen Elizabeth, agreed to give up the use of royal titles. They have since settled in Los Angeles. Although Meghan has made clear in the past she has no plans to return to acting, she and Harry plan to produce a slew of content for the streaming service, including documentaries, feature films and children’s programming. When asked about the couple’s compensation, Netflix declined to comment to The New York Times.