Harry and Meghan: We ‘Will Not Be Broken’ by Criticism
HITTING BACK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit back at claims their Invictis Games appearance will “make or break” their relationship with the British royal family, the Mirror reported Thursday. Other British media outlets reported that the couple’s Canada trip was the “last chance” for them to save their relationship with the rest of the royals, a charge Meghan and Harry vehemently denied. “We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple. They’re still here. They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticised. This couple will not be broken,” a spokesperson for the couple told the Mirror. The Sussexes are in Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia, to promote the 2025 Invictus Games, which were founded by Prince Harry in 2014. They’ve also faced criticism this week by launching a website, Sussex.com, relying on their retained royal title even though they left official duties in 2020.