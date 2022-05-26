Harry and Meghan Will Attend Jubilee Church Service with William and Kate, Palace Confirms
MEETING UP
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend a key church service in London on Friday next week as part of the Platinum Jubilee to celebrate the queen’s 70-year reign, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday. Controversially, the queen’s disgraced son Prince Andrew will also attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral. The Sussex children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, will not attend the ceremony. The palace has declined to confirm whether or not the queen herself will attend the service, with sources saying her confirmation will only be confirmed on the day. Meghan and Harry are likely to come face-to-face with Prince William and Kate Middleton, representing the first time the inlaws have met up in person since an awkward encounter at the commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey in 2020.