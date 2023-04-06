Harry and Meghan Will Confirm Coronation Plans ‘Soon’ Since ‘Biden Has’
WILL THEY?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to shortly confirm whether they will attend Harry’s dad’s coronation at Westminster Abbey next month. According to a report in the London Times, they have been spurred into making a public decision after President Biden told the king, in a phone call, that his wife Jill would be attending in his place. A source told The Times: “I hear they are going to confirm their plans soon, particularly now that Biden has.” Page Six also reported that the couple’s plans were close to being finalized with a source saying: “There have been lengthy discussions between the Sussexes and the palace. There is a time crunch on this, of course. It is such a historical event and it’s hoped that Harry and Meghan will be there.”