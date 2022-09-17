Harry and Meghan’s Invitation to Reception Rescinded: Report

CHEAT SHEET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited to a pre-funeral Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders but have now been iced out, The Telegraph reported. The reasoning? The high-powered Sunday evening gathering is only for working royals—which the U.S.-based duke and duchess are no longer. Sources close to the couple told the newspaper they “appeared baffled” as to why they were invited to an event they were not supposed to attend. While hopes of the royal family rift healing were buoyed by Prince William and Kate Middleton appearing in public with Meghan and Harry after their grandmother’s death, it appears the olive branch extends only so far.