Harry and Meghan Snubbed Elderly Neighbor After Moving to California
‘NOT INTERESTED’
A neighbor of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle says he was snubbed by the royals after attempting to welcome them into his California neighborhood. Frank McGinity—“who lives a tiara’s toss or two from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle”—wrote in a new chapter of his memoir, Get Off Your Street, that he approached the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home to gift them with some films he had made surrounding mudslides that devastated the area prior to the royals’ arrival, but didn’t even make it past security. The news was first reported in the Montecito Journal. “I have a big house next to Harry and Meghan’s property and I live in the guest house while renting the main house out on Airbnb,” the 88-year-old said. “Harry and Meghan live on old McCormick property and I went up to their gate with the films on a CD, but they weren’t interested. The gate guy turned me away and wouldn’t take the film, just saying ‘they’re not interested.’ I was trying to be neighborly.” The U.S. Navy vet added: “We don’t see them very much around here. It’s surprising they came here. People are typically older. It’s where the elephants come to die.”