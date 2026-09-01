Harry and Meghan’s Secret New Project Exposed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have quit California, but they are bringing their Hollywood ambitions with them to the United Kingdom, says a top royal expert.

The biggest clue to the Sussexes’ mysterious new venture lies in the kind of home they are hunting for in the Cotswolds, where they intend to start their new life, the author Paula Froelich tells The Royalist podcast.

Meghan, 45, wants nine bedrooms and a film studio for the family of four, the Daily Mail reported, while Harry, 41, wants a property with lots of land.

The film studio appears to be more than an extravagant amenity. Froelich told Tom Sykes, host of The Royalist, that Hollywood sources are telling her that Meghan and Harry are already cooking up a new TV series.

The Sussexes are reportedly working on a TV project about their fresh start in the U.K., which comes six years after the couple left the country in search of a new life in California. Nathalia Angarita/REUTERS

“There’s a buzz about a ‘return to the U.K.’ series, if you will,” Froelich said. “And that is getting louder and is coming from all parts of the industry.”

“I am hearing that there is an active project,” she added.

Froelich brainstormed possible titles for a series about the Sussexes’ fresh start in the United Kingdom, which comes six years after the couple left in search of a new life in California.

“It is kind of nuts... It’s like, you know, ‘Finding Freedom: The Return, or ‘Harry and Meghan: Part Deux,’ or ‘The New Life.’ You know, there’s so many great titles we could come up with,” she said.

Froelich noted that Harry and Meghan “need to make money.”

Harry and Meghan will enroll their children, Lilibet and Archie, in a private school in the Cotswolds. Instagram/@meghan

The couple, which faced a string of business setbacks in California and is on the hook for an eight-figure payout to newspaper publishers who defeated Harry in court, is eyeing Cotswolds homes that can easily top $10 million. And they reportedly do not want to part with their $15 million Montecito mansion and their $8.5 million holiday home in Portugal.

“They need the big bucks,” Froelich said.

The author noted that the Sussexes still have a first-look deal with Netflix, which previously partnered with the couple on shows including 2025’s With Love, Meghan, and 2022’s six-part documentary series Harry & Meghan.

But Froelich argued that anyone hoping a potential series will offer a genuine insight into Meghan and her family may be disappointed.

“The problem is... I’m not sure she knows who she is,” Froelich said. “Nobody gets to peek behind the curtain.”

She added, “She doesn’t know who she is, but she knows what she wants to project.”

Sykes pointed out that the Sussexes’ arrival in the United Kingdom last week spoke volumes on its own.

“If you look at that arrival into Birmingham, you know, this massive private jet—when they could quite easily have got a first-class flight into London—the cavalcade of blacked-out Range Rovers, whisking them away from... the plane. I mean, to me, it looked incredibly like them trying to say, we’re not broke, we’re arriving back in triumph,” he said.