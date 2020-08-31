Harry Belafonte Blasts Trump After White House Spox Posts Fake Biden Video
‘LOWER AND LOWER’
Singer and activist Harry Belafonte slammed President Donald Trump after White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted a doctored video meant to bash former Vice President Joe Biden. On Sunday, Scavino shared on Twitter a video appearing to show Biden falling asleep during a local TV news interview while an anchor laughs. The video was actually from a nine-year-old interview with Belafonte. While the tweet is still up, it has been flagged “manipulated media.” “They keep stooping lower and lower. A technical glitch in an interview I did 9 years ago now becomes another one of their lies, more of their fake news,” Belafonte told The New York Times on Monday. “I beg every sane American-please vote them out. I knew many who gave their life for the right to vote. Never has it been so vital to exercise that right.”