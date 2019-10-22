CHEAT SHEET

    U.K. Detectives to Fly to U.S. to Interview Anne Sacoolas in Harry Dunn Case

    Julia Arciga

    British detectives will reportedly fly to the U.S. to interview Anne Sacoolas, the American diplomatic wife who allegedly killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn in a car accident in late August. According to BBC News, Northamptonshire Police will speak to Sacoolas as part of an investigation into Dunn’s death. Sacoolas left the U.K. claiming diplomatic immunity. A spokesperson for Dunn’s family said the news of detectives traveling to speak to Sacoolas was “perplexing,” because they were told officials were deciding whether to charge her and bring on extradition proceedings. “Every passing development is just compounding the family's misery,” the spokesperson said.

    Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab reportedly said the U.K. asked for Sacoolas’ diplomatic immunity to be waived, but the U.S. denied the request. Raab also said police waited 11 days to tell the Dunn family that Sacoolas had fled to the U.S. News of the impending interview comes after the Dunn family visited the White House and President Trump attempted to get them to meet Sacoolas in person.

